Axa S.A. Sells 8,816 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.79 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

