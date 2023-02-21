Axa S.A. Buys 34,746 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MU opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

