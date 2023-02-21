Aviva PLC Sells 702 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,617.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,527.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,554.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

