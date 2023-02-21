Axa S.A. Sells 7,909 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.