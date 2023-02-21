Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.