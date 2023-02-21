IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of IDEX worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

