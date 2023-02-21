Aviva PLC Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

