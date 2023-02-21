Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

BR opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

