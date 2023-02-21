Axa S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,734,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $213.95 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 201.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

