Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $249.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.80 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

