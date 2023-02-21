Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 40.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

