Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.28 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

