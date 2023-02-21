Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $67,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

