Axa S.A. Sells 2,654 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Amphenol worth $34,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4 %

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

