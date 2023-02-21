526,768 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

