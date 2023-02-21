Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 20,159 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Amdocs worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $104,410,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $97.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

