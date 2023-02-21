Axa S.A. Has $32.35 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of Deckers Outdoor worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

DECK stock opened at $405.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

