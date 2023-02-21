The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $32,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HSY opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

