Axa S.A. Sells 6,609 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 1.55% of Ambarella worth $33,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $143.50.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

