Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

