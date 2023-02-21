Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $60,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 40.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,734,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 495,797 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 2.3% during the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 163,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 21.9% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,692,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,094 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.