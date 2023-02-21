Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.49 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,223 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98.

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

