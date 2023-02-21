Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after acquiring an additional 482,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

