Axa S.A. Has $26.97 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,203 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,200,000 after purchasing an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Eaton stock opened at $175.24 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.