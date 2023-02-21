Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,668 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,328,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,073,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

