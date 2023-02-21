Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,486,374.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $953,584,885.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,144 shares of company stock valued at $96,672,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

