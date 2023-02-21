Axa S.A. Sells 20,478 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after buying an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,754,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.