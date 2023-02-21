Axa S.A. Purchases 67,043 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,043 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $27,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

