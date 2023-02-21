Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,486,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $296.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

