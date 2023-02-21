Polygon (MATIC) Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Polygon has a market cap of $12.41 billion and $696.26 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00005766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00421171 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.94 or 0.27899125 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
