Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

