FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.19 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.