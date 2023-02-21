FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.