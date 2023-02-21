1,242 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $188.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

