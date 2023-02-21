ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,996 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 208,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ABB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABB by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ABB by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

