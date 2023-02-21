FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Haemonetics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,164,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

