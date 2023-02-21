FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- What is Dividend Harvesting and the Dividend Capture Strategy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.