FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ROLL stock opened at $237.25 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

