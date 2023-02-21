Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,743 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after buying an additional 138,970 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

