FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

