FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

