FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAMGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

