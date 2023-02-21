AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

AutoNation Stock Up 11.4 %

AN opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,072 shares of company stock worth $59,506,446. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

