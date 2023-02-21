Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWS opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

