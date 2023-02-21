Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,796 shares of company stock worth $76,610,206. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.41.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $182.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

