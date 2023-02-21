Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $4,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

