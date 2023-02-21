Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 713.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

WTFC stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.