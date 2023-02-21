Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

