NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $1,449,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NVR by 14.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,098.14 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,924.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4,495.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.