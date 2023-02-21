Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

NYSE MUSA opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

