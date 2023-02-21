Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 49,633 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,633 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

