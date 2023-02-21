Prudential PLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 821,347 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,652,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after buying an additional 108,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

